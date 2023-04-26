Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VOT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.88, changing hands as low as $187.38 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOT's low point in its 52 week range is $163.55 per share, with $209.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.