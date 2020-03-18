Markets
Vanguard Mid-Cap Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $113.10 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Vanguard Mid-Cap, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.4. A bullish investor could look at VO's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VO's low point in its 52 week range is $113.10 per share, with $186.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 10.1% on the day.

Vanguard Mid-Cap 1 Year Performance Chart

