Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.58, changing hands as low as $100.52 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGV's low point in its 52 week range is $89.38 per share, with $107.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.53.

