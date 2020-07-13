Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.6%

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,683,671 worth of SLB, making it the #105 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLB:
SLB — last trade: $17.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/03/2020
|Rajeev Sonthalia
|President, IPM
|1,000
|$33.40
|$33,400
|03/09/2020
|Vijay Kasibhatla
|Director, M&A
|2,000
|$17.05
|$34,090
|03/31/2020
|Peuch Olivier Le
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$13.77
|$137,650
And Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), the #145 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,378,926 worth of WY, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WY is detailed in the table below:
WY — last trade: $23.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|David M. Wold
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|1,000
|$25.19
|$25,190
|03/17/2020
|Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|Director
|5,000
|$17.96
|$89,800
|03/17/2020
|David M. Wold
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|2,000
|$17.95
|$35,900
