Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.6%

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,933,301 worth of GM, making it the #76 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:
GM — last trade: $30.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Theodore M. Solso
|Director
|1,561
|$32.02
|$49,983
|03/25/2020
|Matthew Tsien
|Executive Vice President
|22,400
|$22.97
|$514,528
|05/12/2020
|Patricia F. Russo
|Director
|12,700
|$23.18
|$294,386
|05/29/2020
|Julian G. Blissett
|Executive Vice President
|9,300
|$26.00
|$241,800
