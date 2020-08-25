Markets
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.6%

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,933,301 worth of GM, making it the #76 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:

GM — last trade: $30.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2020 Theodore M. Solso Director 1,561 $32.02 $49,983
03/25/2020 Matthew Tsien Executive Vice President 22,400 $22.97 $514,528
05/12/2020 Patricia F. Russo Director 12,700 $23.18 $294,386
05/29/2020 Julian G. Blissett Executive Vice President 9,300 $26.00 $241,800

