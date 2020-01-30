Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 2.52% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $73,618,920 worth of INTC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $66.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/28/2019 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 10,918 $45.70 $498,953 08/28/2019 George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer 5,458 $45.70 $249,431 11/20/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,500 $58.24 $5,037,914 11/15/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,220 $58.13 $5,012,360

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), the #122 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,984,859 worth of DFS, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DFS is detailed in the table below:

DFS — last trade: $75.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2020 Roger C. Hochschild CEO and President 15,000 $74.12 $1,111,821 01/27/2020 John Greene EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,377 $73.84 $249,343 01/27/2020 Wanjiku Juanita Walcott EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC 3,400 $73.95 $251,430 01/27/2020 Carlos Minetti EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking 3,000 $73.74 $221,206

