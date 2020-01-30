Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 2.52% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $73,618,920 worth of INTC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $66.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/28/2019
|Robert Holmes Swan
|CEO
|10,918
|$45.70
|$498,953
|08/28/2019
|George S. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,458
|$45.70
|$249,431
|11/20/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,500
|$58.24
|$5,037,914
|11/15/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,220
|$58.13
|$5,012,360
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), the #122 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,984,859 worth of DFS, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DFS is detailed in the table below:
DFS — last trade: $75.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2020
|Roger C. Hochschild
|CEO and President
|15,000
|$74.12
|$1,111,821
|01/27/2020
|John Greene
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,377
|$73.84
|$249,343
|01/27/2020
|Wanjiku Juanita Walcott
|EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC
|3,400
|$73.95
|$251,430
|01/27/2020
|Carlos Minetti
|EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking
|3,000
|$73.74
|$221,206
