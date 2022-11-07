Vanguard Mega Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MGV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.01, changing hands as high as $101.10 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGV's low point in its 52 week range is $89.38 per share, with $109.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.89.

