Vanguard Mega Cap (MGC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $140.68, changing hands as high as $142.25 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MGC's low point in its 52 week range is $121.30 per share, with $170 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.87.
Also see: SRF YTD Return
EVA Stock Predictions
GLDD Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.