Vanguard Mega Cap ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,311,497 worth of VFC, making it the #217 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:
VFC — last trade: $61.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/03/2020
|Benno O. Dorer
|Director
|1,592
|$62.78
|$99,954
|06/12/2020
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|3,500
|$60.51
|$211,785
And Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), the #250 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,287 worth of BKR, which represents approximately 0.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BKR is detailed in the table below:
BKR — last trade: $15.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Brian Worrell
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$18.05
|$54,151
|02/26/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|11,254
|$17.74
|$199,673
|02/24/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|15,368
|$19.49
|$299,522
