Vanguard Mega Cap ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.08% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,311,497 worth of VFC, making it the #217 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $61.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/03/2020 Benno O. Dorer Director 1,592 $62.78 $99,954 06/12/2020 Richard Carucci Director 3,500 $60.51 $211,785

And Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), the #250 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,287 worth of BKR, which represents approximately 0.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BKR is detailed in the table below:

BKR — last trade: $15.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2020 Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $18.05 $54,151 02/26/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 11,254 $17.74 $199,673 02/24/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,368 $19.49 $299,522

