Vanguard Mega Cap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MGC

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.36, changing hands as high as $104.64 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGC's low point in its 52 week range is $77.635 per share, with $118.4949 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.71.

