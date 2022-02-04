Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 1.14% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,422,681 worth of FMC, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $110.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2021 Mark Douglas President and CEO 1,100 $90.57 $99,624 08/30/2021 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 1,500 $93.89 $140,836 09/03/2021 Andrew D. Sandifer EVP and CFO 1,260 $96.97 $122,182

And Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,263,739 worth of LPX, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LPX is detailed in the table below:

LPX — last trade: $68.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2021 Stephen E. Macadam Director 1,850 $56.24 $104,052 11/17/2021 William Bradley Southern Chief Executive Officer 5,350 $67.24 $359,734

