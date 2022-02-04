Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 1.14% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,422,681 worth of FMC, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:
FMC — last trade: $110.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2021
|Mark Douglas
|President and CEO
|1,100
|$90.57
|$99,624
|08/30/2021
|Carol Anthony Davidson
|Director
|1,500
|$93.89
|$140,836
|09/03/2021
|Andrew D. Sandifer
|EVP and CFO
|1,260
|$96.97
|$122,182
And Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,263,739 worth of LPX, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LPX is detailed in the table below:
LPX — last trade: $68.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2021
|Stephen E. Macadam
|Director
|1,850
|$56.24
|$104,052
|11/17/2021
|William Bradley Southern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,350
|$67.24
|$359,734
