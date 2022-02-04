Markets
VAW

Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.7%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 1.14% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,422,681 worth of FMC, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $110.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2021 Mark Douglas President and CEO 1,100 $90.57 $99,624
08/30/2021 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 1,500 $93.89 $140,836
09/03/2021 Andrew D. Sandifer EVP and CFO 1,260 $96.97 $122,182

And Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,263,739 worth of LPX, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LPX is detailed in the table below:

LPX — last trade: $68.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2021 Stephen E. Macadam Director 1,850 $56.24 $104,052
11/17/2021 William Bradley Southern Chief Executive Officer 5,350 $67.24 $359,734

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VAW FMC LPX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular