Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.9%

Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), which makes up 2.26% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,287,437 worth of CTVA, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTVA:

CTVA — last trade: $26.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/03/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 2,000 $25.49 $50,980
08/30/2019 Klaus A. Engel Director 18,393 $30.00 $551,790
08/05/2019 Timothy P. Glenn See Remarks 6,500 $30.52 $198,360

And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), the #60 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,523,300 worth of ESI, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ESI is detailed in the table below:

ESI — last trade: $10.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

08/13/2019 Scot Benson President & COO 10,000 $9.37 $93,720

