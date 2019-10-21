Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.9%

Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), which makes up 2.26% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,287,437 worth of CTVA, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTVA:
CTVA — last trade: $26.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/03/2019
|Gregory R. Page
|Director
|2,000
|$25.49
|$50,980
|08/30/2019
|Klaus A. Engel
|Director
|18,393
|$30.00
|$551,790
|08/05/2019
|Timothy P. Glenn
|See Remarks
|6,500
|$30.52
|$198,360
And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), the #60 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,523,300 worth of ESI, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ESI is detailed in the table below:
ESI — last trade: $10.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/03/2019
|Gregory R. Page
|Director
|2,000
|$25.49
|$50,980
|05/13/2019
|Scot Benson
|President & COO
|20,000
|$10.50
|$210,000
|08/30/2019
|Klaus A. Engel
|Director
|18,393
|$30.00
|$551,790
|08/08/2019
|Benjamin Gliklich
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$9.54
|$71,525
|08/05/2019
|Timothy P. Glenn
|See Remarks
|6,500
|$30.52
|$198,360
|08/14/2019
|John Edward Capps
|EVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|10,000
|$9.00
|$90,000
|08/13/2019
|Scot Benson
|President & COO
|10,000
|$9.37
|$93,720
