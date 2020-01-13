Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.2%

O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,736,825 worth of OI, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OI:
OI — last trade: $13.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2019
|Peter S. Hellman
|Director
|5,000
|$12.15
|$60,766
|08/05/2019
|Carol A. Williams
|Director
|10,000
|$12.21
|$122,110
And Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), the #85 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,835,534 worth of TROX, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TROX is detailed in the table below:
TROX — last trade: $11.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2019
|Wayne A. Hinman
|Director
|5,000
|$8.80
|$43,985
|08/15/2019
|Jeffrey N. Neuman
|SVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|4,000
|$7.60
|$30,392
