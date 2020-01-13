Vanguard Materials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.2%

O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,736,825 worth of OI, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OI:

OI — last trade: $13.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2019 Peter S. Hellman Director 5,000 $12.15 $60,766 08/05/2019 Carol A. Williams Director 10,000 $12.21 $122,110

And Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), the #85 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,835,534 worth of TROX, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TROX is detailed in the table below:

TROX — last trade: $11.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2019 Wayne A. Hinman Director 5,000 $8.80 $43,985 08/15/2019 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 4,000 $7.60 $30,392

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.