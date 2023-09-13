Vanguard Materials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VAW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.00, changing hands as low as $177.73 per share. Vanguard Materials shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VAW's low point in its 52 week range is $146.72 per share, with $189.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.14.
