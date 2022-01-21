Vanguard Materials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VAW

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $185.69, changing hands as low as $183.23 per share. Vanguard Materials shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAW's low point in its 52 week range is $151.95 per share, with $201.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.11.

