Vanguard Long-Term Treasury (VGLT) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 59.5. A bullish investor could look at VGLT's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VGLT's low point in its 52 week range is $51.905 per share, with $63.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.96. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day.
