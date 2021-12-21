Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond (VCLT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VCLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.53, changing hands as low as $105.45 per share. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCLT's low point in its 52 week range is $98.37 per share, with $111.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.46.

