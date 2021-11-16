Vanguard Long-Term Bond (BLV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.14, changing hands as low as $102.06 per share. Vanguard Long-Term Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLV's low point in its 52 week range is $95.80 per share, with $113.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.09.

