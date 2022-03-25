Vanguard Large-Cap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: VV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $208.08, changing hands as high as $208.19 per share. Vanguard Large-Cap shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VV's low point in its 52 week range is $182.37 per share, with $222.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $208.39.

