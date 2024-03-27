News & Insights

Vanguard Investments Australia found guilty of misleading environmental claims

March 27, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - A Federal Court found Vanguard Investments Australia guilty of making misleading claims about environmental, social and governance exclusionary screens applied to investments in one of its index fund, the country's corporate regulator said.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on Aug. 1, at which the Court will consider imposing the appropriate penalty, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said in statement on Thursday.

