Vanguard International Semiconductor (TPEX:5347) Price Target Increased by 11.01% to 123.42

The average one-year price target for Vanguard International Semiconductor (TPEX:5347) has been revised to NT$123.42 / share. This is an increase of 11.01% from the prior estimate of NT$111.18 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$89.89 to a high of NT$157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.67% from the latest reported closing price of NT$99.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanguard International Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 30.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5347 is 0.09%, an increase of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.28% to 48,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,631K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,992K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5347 by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,895K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,648K shares , representing a decrease of 148.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5347 by 58.93% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,395K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,229K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5347 by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,174K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5347 by 16.70% over the last quarter.

