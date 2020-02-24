Vanguard International High Dividend Yield (VYMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.98, changing hands as low as $59.53 per share. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYMI's low point in its 52 week range is $56.0343 per share, with $64.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.62.

