Vanguard International High Dividend Yield (VYMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.44, changing hands as low as $58.98 per share. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYMI's low point in its 52 week range is $51.242 per share, with $68.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.00.

