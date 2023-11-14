Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation (VIGI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.66, changing hands as high as $73.90 per share. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $68.45 per share, with $77.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.87.

