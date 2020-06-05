Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury (VGIT) Enters Oversold Territory

Markets
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGIT) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $69.765 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury, the RSI reading has hit 28.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 77.4. A bullish investor could look at VGIT's 28.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VGIT's low point in its 52 week range is $65.32 per share, with $70.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury 1 Year Performance Chart

