Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond (VCIT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VCIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.12, changing hands as low as $94.92 per share. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCIT's low point in its 52 week range is $92.43 per share, with $97.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.