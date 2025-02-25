Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BIV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.92, changing hands as high as $76.19 per share. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIV's low point in its 52 week range is $72.951 per share, with $78.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.19.

