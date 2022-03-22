Vanguard Industrials (VIS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (Symbol: VIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $196.19, changing hands as high as $196.81 per share. Vanguard Industrials shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIS's low point in its 52 week range is $176.31 per share, with $208.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.29.

