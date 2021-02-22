Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, Vanguard Industrials ETF VIS is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 98.4% from its 52-week low price of $89.88/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

VIS in Focus

This ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index. It has AUM of $4.24 billion and charges 10 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and closedown of factories, is expected to rebound as the economy recovers from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. This is making funds like VIS an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong as it sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) along with a positive weighted alpha of 37.60, which gives cues of further rally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.