Vanguard Industrials Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VIS

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (Symbol: VIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $254.89, changing hands as high as $254.97 per share. Vanguard Industrials shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIS's low point in its 52 week range is $228.59 per share, with $280.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $254.96.

