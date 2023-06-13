Vanguard High Dividend Yield Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VYM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.84, changing hands as high as $106.25 per share. Vanguard High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYM's low point in its 52 week range is $94.59 per share, with $113.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.23.

