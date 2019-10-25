Vanguard Health Care ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.7%

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 2.79% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $288,649,190 worth of ABBV, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:

ABBV — last trade: $76.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/26/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 11,500 $67.50 $776,250 06/26/2019 William J. Chase EVP, Finance & Administration 30,400 $67.30 $2,045,920 06/26/2019 Edward J. Rapp Director 7,500 $67.30 $504,750 07/30/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 10,000 $66.35 $663,500 07/29/2019 Henry O. Gosebruch EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 30,000 $67.28 $2,018,385 08/01/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 55,000 $65.86 $3,622,090 08/16/2019 Jeffrey Ryan Stewart SVP, US Commercial Operations 15,552 $64.44 $1,002,169 08/29/2019 Nicholas Donoghoe SVP, Enterprise Innovation 7,525 $66.19 $498,057 09/16/2019 Laura J. Schumacher Vice Chairman 25,000 $70.42 $1,760,522

And Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX), the #158 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,678,315 worth of HRTX, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HRTX is detailed in the table below:

HRTX — last trade: $19.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2019 Waage Christian Director 1,400 $18.04 $25,262 05/22/2019 John Poyhonen Director 3,000 $17.55 $52,650 10/03/2019 Barry D. Quart Chief Executive Officer 4,571 $17.50 $79,992 10/03/2019 John Poyhonen EVP, Chief Commercial Officer 5,143 $17.50 $90,002 10/04/2019 Kevin C. Tang Director 285,714 $17.50 $4,999,995

