Vanguard Health Care ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.7%

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 2.79% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $288,649,190 worth of ABBV, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:
ABBV — last trade: $76.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/26/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|11,500
|$67.50
|$776,250
|06/26/2019
|William J. Chase
|EVP, Finance & Administration
|30,400
|$67.30
|$2,045,920
|06/26/2019
|Edward J. Rapp
|Director
|7,500
|$67.30
|$504,750
|07/30/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|10,000
|$66.35
|$663,500
|07/29/2019
|Henry O. Gosebruch
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|30,000
|$67.28
|$2,018,385
|08/01/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|55,000
|$65.86
|$3,622,090
|08/16/2019
|Jeffrey Ryan Stewart
|SVP, US Commercial Operations
|15,552
|$64.44
|$1,002,169
|08/29/2019
|Nicholas Donoghoe
|SVP, Enterprise Innovation
|7,525
|$66.19
|$498,057
|09/16/2019
|Laura J. Schumacher
|Vice Chairman
|25,000
|$70.42
|$1,760,522
And Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX), the #158 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,678,315 worth of HRTX, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HRTX is detailed in the table below:
HRTX — last trade: $19.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/26/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|11,500
|$67.50
|$776,250
|05/15/2019
|Waage Christian
|Director
|1,400
|$18.04
|$25,262
|06/26/2019
|William J. Chase
|EVP, Finance & Administration
|30,400
|$67.30
|$2,045,920
|05/22/2019
|John Poyhonen
|Director
|3,000
|$17.55
|$52,650
|06/26/2019
|Edward J. Rapp
|Director
|7,500
|$67.30
|$504,750
|10/03/2019
|Barry D. Quart
|Chief Executive Officer
|4,571
|$17.50
|$79,992
|07/30/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|10,000
|$66.35
|$663,500
|10/03/2019
|John Poyhonen
|EVP, Chief Commercial Officer
|5,143
|$17.50
|$90,002
|07/29/2019
|Henry O. Gosebruch
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|30,000
|$67.28
|$2,018,385
|10/04/2019
|Kevin C. Tang
|Director
|285,714
|$17.50
|$4,999,995
|08/01/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|55,000
|$65.86
|$3,622,090
|08/16/2019
|Jeffrey Ryan Stewart
|SVP, US Commercial Operations
|15,552
|$64.44
|$1,002,169
|08/29/2019
|Nicholas Donoghoe
|SVP, Enterprise Innovation
|7,525
|$66.19
|$498,057
|09/16/2019
|Laura J. Schumacher
|Vice Chairman
|25,000
|$70.42
|$1,760,522
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.