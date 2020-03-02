Vanguard Health Care Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VHT

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.77, changing hands as high as $180.44 per share. Vanguard Health Care shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VHT's low point in its 52 week range is $159 per share, with $197.804 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $181.02.

