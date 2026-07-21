Vanguard Growth vs S&P 500 Growth ETF: Which ETF Should Win Investors Over in 2026?

Key Points

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has generated a higher 1-year total return and higher 5-year growth than Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth ETF maintains a lower expense ratio of 0.03% and manages significantly higher assets under management (AUM)

Both funds are heavily concentrated in the technology sector with more than 50% of assets allocated to the industry

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Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VOOG) offers targeted exposure to S&P 500 growth stocks, while Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG) tracks a broader CRSP index with a lower expense ratio and higher liquidity.

Growth-focused exchange-traded funds remain a cornerstone for investors seeking to capture the upside of the U.S. economy's most innovative and fast-moving companies. While both funds aim for capital appreciation, they use different benchmarks, resulting in distinct risk profiles and performance outcomes in the large-cap growth space. Understanding the nuances between these two popular Vanguard offerings can help investors determine which index strategy aligns better with their long-term financial goals and risk tolerance.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VUG VOOG Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Share price $85.33 (as of 2026-07-20) $80.98 (as of 2026-07-20) Expense ratio 0.03% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-20) 14.7% 20.6% Dividend yield 0.4% 0.5% Beta 1.22 1.17 AUM $378.8B $26.4B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on July 20.

Vanguard is widely recognized for its low-cost leadership, and these two funds are no exception for investors watching their expenses. VUG offers a more affordable entry point with a 0.03% expense ratio, while VOOG charges a slightly higher 0.07%. Although the 0.04 percentage-point difference is marginal for many, the cumulative effect of lower fees can be significant over a multi-decade investment horizon. Additionally, VOOG provides a slightly higher payout for those who prefer some current income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VUG VOOG Max drawdown (5 yr) (35.6%) (32.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,796 $1,872

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index with 212 holdings. Its largest positions include Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.6%, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 7.8%, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6%. Sector weights include Technology at 52% and Communication Services at 16%. It was launched in 2010. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has paid $0.37 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$81 share price works out to a 0.5% yield.

The Vanguard Growth ETF tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index, which has 166 holdings. Top holdings include Nvidia at 12.6%, Apple at 11.6%, and Microsoft at 7.6%. Sector weights include Technology at 56% and Communication Services at 15%. It was launched in 2004. The Vanguard Growth ETF has paid $0.34 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$85 share price works out to a 0.4% yield.

Which fund is the better buy?

In many ways, these are remarkably similar funds from Vanguard, offering low expenses, good returns, and modest dividend income to boot. They also have similar concentrations in large-cap stocks (90% for VUG, 94% for VOOG) and similar weightings in their top 10 holdings (VUG 60%, VOOG 56%), sharing many of the same names in their portfolios.

Yet there are differences investors should weight before making a choice between the two.

The primary difference: performance.VOOG, the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, bests its sibling in every time period but the 10-year, where VOOG trails by a mere one-hundredth of a percentage point, at an 18.01% annualized investment return. Over the 3- and 5-year time frames, VOOG returns 25.8% and 14.5%, respectively.

By comparison, VUG, the Vanguard Growth ETF, has returned 22.9% and 13.2% over the past three years and five years, respectively.

How can two funds that start out with the same objective of tracking U.S. large-cap growth stocks vary in performance? The key lies in the index being tracked: CSPR, the indexer VUG is based on, differs from the S&P Growth Index in its methodology in some respects. The reason is somewhat technical, but all investors really need to know is that one approach has proven itself in the short-, medium-, and long-term.

That approach is the one behind VOOG, the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends the Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.