Is the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) the Right Fit for Your Portfolio?

Key Points

The Vanguard Growth ETF holds the same top 10 holdings as a standard S&P 500 index fund.

However, it weights them more heavily as it's focused on larger, faster-growing businesses.

That approach can work well, but growth stocks can also fall harder during a market pullback.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF ›

If you want to invest in a bunch of growth stocks, but you don't yet have enough money to buy many of them, what do you do? Well, consider parking some or many of your long-term dollars in the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).

As you may know, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a fund that trades like a stock, so you can easily invest in it via any good brokerage. Permit me to explain why the Vanguard Growth ETF is a particularly attractive ETF.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Meet the Vanguard Growth ETF

The Vanguard Growth ETF tracks the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth index, which measures the performance of large-capitalization growth stocks. Vanguard is known for low fees, among other things, and this ETF is no exception, sporting a tiny expense ratio (annual fee) of just 0.03%. Here's how tiny that is: For every $10,000 you have invested in the ETF, you'll pay only $3 per year in fees.

The table below shows how the ETF has performed lately. I'm including the performance of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, as well, for comparison.

Fund 5-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return 15-Year Avg. Annual Return Vanguard Growth ETF 15.42% 18.26% 16.38% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 14.10% 15.56% 14.50%

Considering that the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns close to 10% (ignoring inflation) over many decades, all those returns are well above average, reflecting the fact that we've been living through some heady years lately, stock market-wise. Still, the growth ETF clearly outperformed the S&P 500.

What is in the Vanguard Growth ETF?

Here are the Vanguard Growth ETF's recent top holdings. Interestingly, those are the same top 10 holdings as are in the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund -- only with greater weightings. They also include all seven of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. So if you like these massive (mostly) tech stocks, the growth ETF gives you more of them.

Stock Percent of ETF Nvidia 13.3% Apple 11.53% Microsoft 8.76% Alphabet Class A 6.49% Broadcom 5.20% Amazon.com 5.11% Alphabet Class C 5.11% Meta Platforms 3.88% Tesla 3.12% Eli Lilly 2.31%

Is the Vanguard Growth ETF the right ETF for you?

This ETF has performed very well in recent years and is likely to continue doing well over the decade or more ahead. It might be a good fit for you if:

You're not worried about a market crash or correction looming ahead -- because growth stocks will often tumble harder than other stocks when the market sinks, as it invariably does now and then.

You like the idea of owning the 10 stocks above, and about 140 others that have also been growing briskly.

You're more drawn to fast-growing companies (even if they've entered overvalued territory) and don't demand the margin of safety you can get with value stocks.

Go ahead and consider this ETF for your portfolio. If you prefer less volatile investments, or want to balance this one with a more value-oriented fund, check out the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV).

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 8, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Eli Lilly, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.