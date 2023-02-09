Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Xerox (XRX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Xerox Corp. (XRX). This represents 8.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.62MM shares and 7.63% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.86% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xerox is $12.72. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.86% from its latest reported closing price of $16.70.

The projected annual revenue for Xerox is $7,071MM, a decrease of 0.51%. The projected annual EPS is $1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xerox. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 10.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRX is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.67% to 142,033K shares. The put/call ratio of XRX is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,245K shares representing 21.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,905K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,931K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares, representing an increase of 17.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 3.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,290K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 15.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,225K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Xerox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience.

