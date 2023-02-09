Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). This represents 9.54% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.15MM shares and 9.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.55% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for World Wrestling Entertainment is $99.45. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.55% from its latest reported closing price of $89.15.

The projected annual revenue for World Wrestling Entertainment is $1,389MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual EPS is $2.78, an increase of 6.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in World Wrestling Entertainment. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWE is 0.25%, an increase of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 57,706K shares. The put/call ratio of WWE is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lindsell Train holds 7,464K shares representing 10.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,075K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,579K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 4.12% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,814K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing a decrease of 35.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 1,711K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 24.67% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,558K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 83.09% over the last quarter.

World Wrestling Entertainment Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $89.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 1.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

World Wrestling Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WWE, a publicly traded company, is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

