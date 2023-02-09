Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in WesBanco (WSBC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.88MM shares of WesBanco Inc (WSBC). This represents 9.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.90MM shares and 9.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.94% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for WesBanco is $41.48. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.94% from its latest reported closing price of $37.73.

The projected annual revenue for WesBanco is $548MM, a decrease of 7.62%. The projected annual EPS is $3.42, an increase of 12.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in WesBanco. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBC is 0.16%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 41,263K shares. The put/call ratio of WSBC is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,777K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 1,751K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 59.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,698K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 9.65% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,493K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 17.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,440K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 9.45% over the last quarter.

WesBanco Declares $0.35 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $37.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.77%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 6.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Wesbanco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon its 'Better Banking Pledge', its customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

