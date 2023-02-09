Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Trueblue (TBI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.80% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trueblue is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 39.80% from its latest reported closing price of $18.24.

The projected annual revenue for Trueblue is $2,172MM, a decrease of 3.65%. The projected annual EPS is $1.67, a decrease of 11.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trueblue. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBI is 0.09%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 39,025K shares. The put/call ratio of TBI is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,420K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 13.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,392K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,206K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 9.97% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,247K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 21.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 11.14% over the last quarter.

TrueBlue Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people and work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.