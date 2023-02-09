Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.60MM shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX). This represents 10.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 8.73MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.95% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Six Flags Entertainment is $28.36. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.95% from its latest reported closing price of $28.92.

The projected annual revenue for Six Flags Entertainment is $1,463MM, an increase of 4.86%. The projected annual EPS is $1.86, an increase of 69.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIX is 0.22%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 97,377K shares. The put/call ratio of SIX is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

H Partners Management holds 10,700K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,475K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 8.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,393K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Long Pond Capital holds 4,717K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing an increase of 83.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 482.05% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 3,690K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Thunderbird Partners Llp holds 3,553K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Six Flags Entertainment Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 20, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2020 received the payment on March 11, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $28.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.91%, the lowest has been 3.19%, and the highest has been 9.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=107).

The current dividend yield is 2.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Six Flags Entertainment Background Information

Six Flags Entertainment Background Information

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions.

