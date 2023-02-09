Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.47MM shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG). This represents 12.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.15MM shares and 11.69% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.97% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers is $87.21. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from its latest reported closing price of $76.52.

The projected annual revenue for Signet Jewelers is $7,874MM, a decrease of 1.42%. The projected annual EPS is $11.66, an increase of 48.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.23%, an increase of 11.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 54,261K shares. The put/call ratio of SIG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group holds 9,919K shares representing 21.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 14.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,404K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,665K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 26.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 8.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Declares $0.20 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $76.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.81%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 25.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.47 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

Signet Jewelers Background Information

Signet Jewelers Background Information

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

