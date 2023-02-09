Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in SciPlay (SCPL)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.95MM shares of SciPlay Corp (SCPL). This represents 8.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.00MM shares and 8.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for SciPlay is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of $16.27.

The projected annual revenue for SciPlay is $721MM, an increase of 12.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.19, an increase of 69.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in SciPlay. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCPL is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 22,874K shares. The put/call ratio of SCPL is 4.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cowen And Company holds 1,471K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 1,420K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 1,323K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing a decrease of 35.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 1,177K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital holds 1,038K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 60.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Sciplay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SciPlay is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games typically include slots-style game play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of its games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to its internally created games, its content library includes recognizable, real-world slot and table games content from Scientific Games Corporation. SciPlay has access to Scientific Games Corporation's library of more than 1,500 iconic casino titles which the company integrates across its different games.

