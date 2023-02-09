Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Rev Group (REVG)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.08MM shares of Rev Group Inc (REVG). This represents 5.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.29MM shares and 5.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rev Group is $13.04. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of $12.47.

The projected annual revenue for Rev Group is $2,386MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual EPS is $1.16, an increase of 362.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rev Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REVG is 0.21%, an increase of 116.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 67,094K shares. The put/call ratio of REVG is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aip holds 27,563K shares representing 46.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,833K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,066K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 2,844K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,745K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVG by 13.74% over the last quarter.

REV Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It serves a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Its diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of its brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years.

