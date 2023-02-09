Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.34MM shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS). This represents 12.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.46MM shares and 11.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.75% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is $229.60. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.75% from its latest reported closing price of $231.33.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is $14,470MM, a decrease of 16.85%. The projected annual EPS is $19.88, a decrease of 36.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1069 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.33%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 57,174K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,990K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,803K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 5.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,762K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 2.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,531K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,485K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing a decrease of 25.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Declares $0.88 Dividend

On July 26, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $231.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 3.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

