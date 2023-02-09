Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Premier Financial (PFC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.89MM shares of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC). This represents 5.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.90MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Premier Financial is $28.22. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of $25.15.

The projected annual revenue for Premier Financial is $268MM, a decrease of 7.35%. The projected annual EPS is $3.24, an increase of 13.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Financial. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.13%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 29,157K shares. The put/call ratio of PFC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,314K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,191K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,175K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,153K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 89.98% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,061K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Premier Financial Declares $0.31 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $25.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 7.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Premier Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as 'Home Savings Bank'). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.

