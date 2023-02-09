Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of Preferred Bank (PFBC). This represents 6.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.15% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Preferred Bank is $90.27. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.15% from its latest reported closing price of $73.30.

The projected annual revenue for Preferred Bank is $289MM, an increase of 15.73%. The projected annual EPS is $9.75, an increase of 10.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Preferred Bank. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFBC is 0.14%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 12,374K shares. The put/call ratio of PFBC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,044K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 723K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 1.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 616K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 514K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 41.48% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 498K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 39.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 31.88% over the last quarter.

Preferred Bank Declares $0.55 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $73.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Preferred Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Preferred Bank (the 'Bank') is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

