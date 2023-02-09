Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Pra Group (PRAA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Pra Group Inc (PRAA). This represents 10.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.60MM shares and 10.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.37% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pra Group is $41.14. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.37% from its latest reported closing price of $40.99.

The projected annual revenue for Pra Group is $923MM, a decrease of 7.77%. The projected annual EPS is $2.35, a decrease of 29.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pra Group. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAA is 0.13%, a decrease of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 44,799K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAA is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,846K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 6.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,828K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,269K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,934K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,201K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 13.15% over the last quarter.

PRA Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.