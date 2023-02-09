Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Nucor (NUE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.64MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 12.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 35.84MM shares and 12.54% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.64% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nucor is $150.28. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.64% from its latest reported closing price of $166.31.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is $33,087MM, a decrease of 20.30%. The projected annual EPS is $12.80, a decrease of 55.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUE is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 227,861K shares. The put/call ratio of NUE is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 27,241K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,797K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,835K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,035K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,124K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,935K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,890K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,561K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Nucor Declares $0.51 Dividend

On December 14, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $166.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Nucor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

