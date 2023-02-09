Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Matson (MATX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.44MM shares of Matson Inc (MATX). This represents 11.75% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.50MM shares and 10.71% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.43% and an increase in total ownership of 1.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.86% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matson is $86.19. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.86% from its latest reported closing price of $68.48.

The projected annual revenue for Matson is $3,194MM, a decrease of 33.57%. The projected annual EPS is $7.33, a decrease of 78.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.19%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 38,376K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,851K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 13.67% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,080K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 5.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,341K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 60.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,270K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 26.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,240K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares, representing a decrease of 74.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 48.85% over the last quarter.

Matson Declares $0.31 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $68.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Matson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

