Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Masco (MAS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.77MM shares of Masco Corp (MAS). This represents 10.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2021 they reported 28.62MM shares and 10.94% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.21% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is $56.40. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.21% from its latest reported closing price of $54.12.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is $8,319MM, a decrease of 5.24%. The projected annual EPS is $3.71, an increase of 0.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 255,512K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 21,347K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,192K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,050K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,264K shares, representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 54.63% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 7,058K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,214K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,702K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,946K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 5,933K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.